Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.42.

DVN opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

