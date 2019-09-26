Deutsche Bank Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.52 ($16.88).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €12.80 ($14.88) on Monday. Metro has a one year low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a one year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million and a P/E ratio of -67.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.90 and a 200 day moving average of €13.22.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

