Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. 6,774,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,129,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,095,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,629 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,046 shares in the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

