Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) a $55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,803,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145,659 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 338,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.