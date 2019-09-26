Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) a $55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.93.
MU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,803,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In other news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145,659 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 338,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
