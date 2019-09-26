Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,160.98

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,160.98 and traded as high as $3,240.00. Derwent London shares last traded at $3,236.00, with a volume of 215,375 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Derwent London to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,218.08 ($42.05).

Get Derwent London alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,091.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,160.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.