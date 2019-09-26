Debitum Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,900.00 (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Debitum Network has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum Network token can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Debitum Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00192774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.01004963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00087120 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.