DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DDMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. DD3 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

In other news, Chairman Martin Werner sold 1,439,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $28,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 460,800 shares of company stock worth $9,216 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,476,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition in the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition by 1,381.5% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 276,300 shares during the last quarter.

DD3 Acquisition Company Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

