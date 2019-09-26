Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,550 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.06% of Foundation Building Materials worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 13.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:FBM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 7,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $706.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.46. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

