Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 67,331 Shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,331 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.62% of EMC Insurance Group worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMCI. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in EMC Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in EMC Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCI stock remained flat at $$36.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 96,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,927. The company has a market capitalization of $780.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.31. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMC Insurance Group Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. EMC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

