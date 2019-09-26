Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 41,422 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 859,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $616,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

KW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

