Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 13,130 Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 445,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,288,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 476,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,687. Talos Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

