Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases Shares of 157,775 Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Integer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.07. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

