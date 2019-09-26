Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.51. Cyanotech shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cyanotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

