Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Down 7.3%

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.81, approximately 11,418,421 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 4,483,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRP shares. Nomura set a $37.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.