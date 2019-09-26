CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$121.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.