Critical Comparison: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ruhnn and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 1 3 4 0 2.38

CDW has a consensus price target of $118.86, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.07% 82.78% 10.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Ruhnn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CDW pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ruhnn does not pay a dividend. CDW pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDW has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruhnn and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $162.93 million 3.54 -$10.91 million N/A N/A CDW $16.24 billion 1.08 $643.00 million $5.10 23.83

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Ruhnn.

Summary

CDW beats Ruhnn on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

