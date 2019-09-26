Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) a $90.00 Price Target

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) received a $90.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. 17,744,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

