Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,700.12

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,700.12 and traded as high as $3,070.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $3,020.00, with a volume of 47,262 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,966 ($38.76).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,756.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,704.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,565 ($33.52), for a total transaction of £250,677.45 ($327,554.49).

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

