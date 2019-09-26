Cowen Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 113.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 932.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSO stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 47,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson PLC has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

