Cowen Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Cowen Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the first quarter worth about $71,715,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 59.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,324,000 after buying an additional 1,798,209 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 231.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 773,625 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the first quarter worth about $14,766,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the second quarter worth about $9,347,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Brookfield Property Reit stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 66,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

In other news, Director Scott Cutler acquired 6,665 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.