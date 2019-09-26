Cowen Inc. Sells 22,830 Shares of Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU)

Cowen Inc. cut its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMHIU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the 1st quarter worth $2,048,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the 1st quarter worth $7,168,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 1st quarter worth $10,240,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 2nd quarter worth $15,240,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 1st quarter worth $15,360,000.

GMHIU stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Gores Metropoulos has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $10.82.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc is a blank check company. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

