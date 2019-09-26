Cowen Inc. Makes New $24.02 Million Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,402,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,018,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp comprises approximately 1.7% of Cowen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 5,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

