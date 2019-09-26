Cowen Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MUDSU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MUDSU stock remained flat at $$10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

