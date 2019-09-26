Cowen Analysts Give New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) a $80.00 Price Target

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) received a $80.00 price target from equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.81.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,768. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.71 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $241,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,788 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

