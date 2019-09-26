Covington Capital Management Sells 3,450 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Covington Capital Management reduced its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. HSBC began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

