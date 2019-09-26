Covington Capital Management Grows Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 83.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

