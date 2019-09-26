Covington Capital Management Grows Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 314,430 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

