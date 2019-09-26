Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

