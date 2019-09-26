Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.30. Covenant Transportation Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Covenant Transportation Group.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 54,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,375. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $315.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.56.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.