Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.37.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $38,069.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,441.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,054 shares of company stock worth $42,212,802. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,660,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $3,798,000.

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.87. 28,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,235. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -203.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

