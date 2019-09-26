Countinghouse Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Countinghouse token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Countinghouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.05384278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse (CRYPTO:CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Countinghouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Countinghouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.