Counterparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Counterparty has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $3,661.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00020521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,434.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.02676704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00939342 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,427 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

