Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 718,280 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,062.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 720,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 687,356 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $13,923,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,115,000 after buying an additional 170,124 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $8,027,000.

NYSE CLB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,119. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

