Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

