Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Stock Price Down 12%

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) shares traded down 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.32, 1,635,134 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 320% from the average session volume of 389,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cool stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Cool at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

