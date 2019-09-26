Contrasting Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) and The Competition

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) is one of 16 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jerash Holdings (US) to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors 247 1112 1569 66 2.49

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US)’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $84.98 million $5.11 million 16.91 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors $2.16 billion $134.08 million 27.05

Jerash Holdings (US)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US). Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 8.47% 17.07% 14.44% Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors -1.82% -127.74% 8.20%

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

