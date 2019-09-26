Contents Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $385,408.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $385,408.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.05434785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,905,198,535 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

