Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89, 5,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 131,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Roth Capital cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million.

In other news, Director John C. Goff purchased 2,210,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $2,099,998.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,280,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,176.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,329,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

