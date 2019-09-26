Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Raised to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.40 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 44.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of MCF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 984,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,485. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million.

In other news, Director John C. Goff acquired 2,210,525 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,099,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,176.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,329,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

