Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by a robust surprise trend that continued in first-quarter fiscal 2020. It has reported positive earnings surprise in 17 of the last 18 quarters, with sales beat in the last six quarters. Moreover, strength in its beer business due to higher shipment volumes and depletions is driving the top line. Also, the company is poised to gain from constant brand-building efforts, pipeline of innovations and the Canopy Growth investment. However, persistent softness in its wine & spirits segment remains a concern. A soft view for this segment due to impacts from the sale of 30 brands to Gallo is also concerning. Further, higher interest expense projections for fiscal 2020, including $105 million related to the financing of the Canopy deal may hurt the bottom line.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.05.

NYSE:STZ opened at $204.00 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

