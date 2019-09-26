ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 32.6% in September

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 685,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 52,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $785.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,837.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 636,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

