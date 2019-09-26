ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 32.6% in September

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 685,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 52,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $785.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 636,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
