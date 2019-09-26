Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.04

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.04 and traded as high as $66.70. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 8,034 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and a PE ratio of 11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

