Comparing Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) & Propetro (OTCMKTS:PUMP)

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and Propetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 16.25% 21.01% 12.20% Propetro 10.54% 26.19% 16.02%

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and Propetro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Propetro 0 5 8 0 2.62

Propetro has a consensus target price of $20.61, suggesting a potential upside of 122.08%. Given Propetro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Propetro is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and Propetro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.81 $5.99 billion $5.99 5.33 Propetro $1.70 billion 0.55 $173.86 million $2.00 4.64

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Propetro. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Propetro does not pay a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Propetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Propetro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Propetro beats Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.