Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Lomiko Metals (NYSE:LMRMF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lomiko Metals does not pay a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

61.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 2 1 2 0 2.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.17 billion 3.37 -$13.44 million $0.32 48.47 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$4.34 million N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Volatility and Risk

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA -4.37% 1.37% 1.00% Lomiko Metals N/A -130.32% -127.08%

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Lomiko Metals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

