Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Commscope worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 29.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 40.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Commscope by 26.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commscope from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 110,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,980. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

