Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.99.

NYSE CMC opened at $17.85 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

