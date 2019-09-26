Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 271,890 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.13% of Comcast worth $245,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,986,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,896,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

