Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Colony Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.9% annually over the last three years. Colony Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.
Shares of CLNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
In other Colony Capital news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 20,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
