Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.9% annually over the last three years. Colony Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Colony Capital news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 20,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

