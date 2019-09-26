Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $964.29

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $964.29 and traded as low as $901.48. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $907.50, with a volume of 161,008 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLIN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($18.16) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 919.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 964.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Nick Keher acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

