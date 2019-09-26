ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Plans $0.14 — Dividend

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of YLDE stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.